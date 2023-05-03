Kota (Rajasthan), May 3 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan general secretary Madan Dilawar on Wednesday filed a plea before a local court, claiming that state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had made "threatening" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dilawar, who is also an MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota district, said he moved the court of additional district judge since his report against Randhawa was not accepted at a police station.

He claimed that Congress leader Randhawa had delivered a "hate speech" against Prime Minister Modi while addressing a party workers' meeting in Jaipur on March 13.

At the Congress workers' meeting, Randhawa had reportedly said that "if Adani and Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished first".

Dilawar alleged that Randhawa, to provoke violence, "threatened to kill the prime minister" and made insulting comments against him at a public meeting to spread hate.

The BJP MLA's counsellor Manoj Puri said that on behalf of his client, he has filed a plea against state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in additional district judge court number 6 in Kota on Wednesday.

He alleged that Randhawa violated IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 511 (attempts to commit offences not made punishable by other specific sections).

The court has fixed May 9 as the date of hearing on the petition, Puri said.

The advocate claimed that Dilawar had filed a complaint in the matter at Mahaveer Nagar police station on March 18 but the police did not lodge a report against Randhawa following which he moved to the court.

"I approached the police station to lodge FIR against state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa some days ago but the police did not register FIR following which I decided to move to the court", Dilawar said on Wednesday.

Police had then said the complaint by the MLA was received and facts and evidence related to the allegations in the complaint were being examined. "However, the incident, mentioned in the complaint did not occur in Mahaveer Nagar police station jurisdiction," police had said.

