Patna (Bihar) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachol has hit out against his own government in Bihar and alleged that the "system is mired in corruption".

Talking to media persons, he alleged that corruption has penetrated the system and officials were indulging in it. BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bachol said he had telephoned Muzzafarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) in an alleged corruption case "but no action was taken".

He said the official started explaining to him the "nuances of law and order".

"I belong to this party, but I also have the right to express my views. I have taken a stand against the deep corruption in the administration. If the government does not take strict actions against this, it will have to face the repercussions," he said. (ANI)

