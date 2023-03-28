Agartala, Mar 28 (PTI) BJP MLA Ramprasad Paul was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Tripura assembly on Tuesday.

Paul, a senior BJP leader, was the minister for prisons and fire services in the last government.

Also Read | Mexico-US Border: Fire at Migrant Facility Kills Dozens.

Thanking the members for their support, he said, "I will render my duties with dignity and responsibility. I will see all members from an equal view. I hope all discussions in this House will be constructive."

Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Paul on behalf of the treasury bench, and said all possible support will be extended to him.

Also Read | Indian Union Muslim League To Launch One Million Rahul Gandhi Profile Pic Campaign in Kerala.

Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said his party will also provide all support to Paul for running the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)