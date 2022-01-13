Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Days after UP's Social Welfare Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from BJP, another MLA from Bidhuna Vinay Shakya has also put down his papers on Thursday.

This is a third BJP lawmaker who is resigning from the party in as many days.

Shakya, his brother Devesh Shakya and their mother Draupadi Shakya came to Maurya's residence on Thursday and handed over his resignation letter.

On Wednesday, Dara Singh Chauhan, who was the environment and forest minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, also resigned from the BJP. Chauhan had defected to BJP from BSP in 2015.

In the resignation letter, Shakya wrote, "In the last five years of the BJP regime, leaders from Dalit, marginalised section and minority communities were not given importance and not respected. Beside this, the state government ignored the marginalised section of community, farmers and unemployed youngsters. This is the reason why I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP. Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of suppressed and exploited people and I am with him." (ANI)

