Mumbai, January 13: Congress on Thursday released the first list of a total of 125 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, which is set to begin on February 10. "The party has given substantial representation to women in the upcoming elections," general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. Congress party has included 40% of the total tickets that have been given to women candidates while 40% are youth candidates. "With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the state," she further said.

Congress has given tickets to 50 women in its first list of 125 candidates. The list includes Unnao rape victim's mother, NRC Lucknow protest face Sadaf Zafar, Asha worker Poonam Pandey, MLA Aradhna Mishra of Rampur Khas, ex-mayor Supriya Airon, actress Archana Gautam, and journalist-anchor Nida Ahmed. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, 7; Counting And Results on March 10.

Check Congress' First List of Candidates For UP Assembly Elections 2022 Here:

The CEC has selected the following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/39HkJpZJsn — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 13, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 for the 403 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in 7 phases, taking place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. In the 2017 UP Assembly Election, Congress had made an alliance with the SP, where SP bagged 47 seats and Congress only managed to win only 7 seats.

