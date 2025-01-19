Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 19 (PTI) The Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday again intensified his attack on B Y Vijayendra, saying that he cannot accept him as BJP state president.

He asked Vijayendra's father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to give up his 'infatuation' for his son and focus on the party.

"We can't accept him (Vijayendra as BJP state chief). It's not possible. How can we accept a man who sent his father to the jail by making duplicate (forged) signature? Congress leader B K Hariprasad had said this. Our party does not allow it. Our high command should take it seriously," Yatnal told reporters in Vijayapura.

"I request Yediyurappa to give up your infatuation for your son and focus on building the party. Accept that your son is ineligible and incapable," the MLA alleged.

Reacting to Yatnal's remarks, Vijayendra said the party high command has blessed him due to which he is holding the post for the past one year.

When asked about Yatnal's barb against him, Vijayendra said, "May God bless him."

Yatnal, a strong critic of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, on Saturday made blistering remarks against the father and son.

Yatnal and Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have been quite vocal against Vijayendra.

Yatnal was served notices several times by the BJP central leadership, but he remained defiant and continued to attack the father-son duo.

He even appealed to the BJP top brass to take action against Yediyurappa, his sons -- Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and BJP state president Vijayendra for an "effective fight against dynastic politics of Congress".

