Bhopal, January 19: A 13-year-old boy, Arjun, tragically lost his life in Bhopal after the rope of a swing tightened around his neck while playing with his younger sister at their home. The incident occurred when their mother, a house help, was away, according to MP Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Jaihind Sharma.

Arjun was swinging his sister when she began crying. To calm her, he laid her on the swing and spun it around. However, the swing spun too fast, causing the rope to tighten around his neck, leaving him unconscious due to suffocation. Mancherial: Woman Dies As Neck Gets Entangled in Rope While Demonstrating How to Use Swing to Her Children.

A neighbor’s child noticed Arjun unconscious and alerted his older brother, who was playing nearby. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Arjun was declared brought dead. Lakhimpur Kheri: Narrow Escape for Girl After She Falls From Jhoola at Jholhu Baba Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Police stated that the family did not suspect foul play. A postmortem was conducted on Saturday, and the body was handed over to the grieving family.

This comes after a 13-year-old girl's scalp was ripped off in a bizarre mishap at a mela in MP's Tikamgarh, 270km from Bhopal. The girl, identified as Chahat, was enjoying a ride on a hand-operated swing when her hair, which was flowing in the wind, got entangled in the swing.

The force of the swing tore off a large portion of her scalp, leaving her critically injured. Jaswant, the operator of the swing, tried to stop the ride. He succeeded but fractured his leg in the process.

Chahat and Jaswant were taken to the district hospital in Tikamgarh. Both were then referred to a private hospital in Jhansi, around 100km away, where doctors performed a surgery to reattach her scalp. It took 42 stitches. Her condition has been stabilised.

