New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties, accusing them of reviving Aurangzeb's ideology. He asserted that the real challenge was not the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb but the eradication of his ideology, which he claimed was influencing the Congress and other Opposition parties.

"The Opposition is reviving the ideology of Aurangzeb... Instead of promoting the ideology of Aurangzeb, they (Congress) should promote the ideology of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam," Sharma told ANI.

"The main task is not to remove Aurangzeb's tomb but to remove the ideology of Aurangzeb, which exists in the minds of Congress and the Opposition," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel on Tuesday downplayed the March 17 Nagpur incident of violence, emphasizing that the Opposition should not make a fuss about it.

A curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. According to an official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is unfortunate. Such incidents rarely happen in Nagpur, as it is a very peaceful city where people live together in harmony. This incident is not so significant that the Opposition should make noise about it. They (Opposition) should appeal to the public to maintain peace," Patel told ANI.

Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam, who was injured during the violence, said that the accused would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.

DCP Niketan Kadam stated, "A huge crowd had gathered. After that, there was stone pelting, and vehicles were vandalized. We have a lot of CCTV footage in which some anti-social elements can be seen roaming around with weapons."

Explaining the incident, he said that a crowd of 100 people suddenly emerged from a street carrying weapons, petrol, and sticks. He tried to push them back.

"The way stones were being pelted from all sides, some of our officials were also injured. A crowd of 100 people suddenly came from another street. They had weapons, petrol, and sticks. My team was there, so my natural reaction was to stop them or push them back; otherwise, anything could have happened," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)