New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi on Wednesday invited Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to join him in Vadodara for the 'Unity March' to honour 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Dear Rahul ji, On the sacred occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Government of India is organizing a historic 'Unity March' from 26th November to 6th December 2025 - a national journey celebrating the ideals of Ekta, Shakti, and Rashtra-Nirman that Patel himself embodied," Joshi wrote in his letter to Rahul.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Yatra, starting on Wednesday, November 26, will conclude on December 6. The yatra is set to pass through Vadodara on November 29-30, according to the MP.

"As a fellow member of Parliament, and more importantly as a citizen committed to the unity and integrity of India, I extend a cordial invitation to you to join the march during its passage through Vadodara," the BJP MP wrote.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 26, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Your Public life has seen several political padyatras undertaken in the name of connecting with the people. This Unity March, however, is above politics, a government of Bharat initiative dedicated to a national icon who rose above parties and personalities to unite our motherland," he said.

Earlier on November 22, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a separate unity march in Delhi to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Nadda emphasised that a true tribute to Sardar Patel will be given when the youth are utilised to lead the country towards Viksit Bharat.

"Today, we are celebrating 'Sardar 150,' commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A series of events has been added to this. In the same series, today, we have a flag-off program of 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra.' When we talk about Sardar Patel, we must keep in mind that we will give true tribute to Sardar Patel when we use our youth to lead our country towards 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat, Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'..." Nadda said.

On this occasion, many leaders have paid tribute to India's first Home Minister by flagging off the Unity March in various parts of India. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Unity March in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

The Indian government has launched a two-year celebration for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th anniversary on October 31, 2024, at the statue of Unity.

The government has launched a Rs 150 commemorative coin, a postal stamp, a special book "Vallabh", and a documentary on Patel unifying over 560 princely states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)