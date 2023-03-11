Bhopal, March 11: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must be thrown out of the country for some of his statements made on foreign soil.

Gandhi had, on Monday, told British parliamentarians in London that functioning microphones in the Lok Sabha are often silenced against the Opposition. He made the comment during an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex. Rahul Gandhi Says 'BJP Likes To Believe It Will Be in Power Eternally, but That’s Not the Case'.

Thakur, who is Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, also claimed Chanakya had said a "son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot" and that "Rahul Gandhi had "proved" the saying was true.

"We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy," Thakur further said. She was replying to a query on Gandhi's allegations during an event in the UK that his party colleagues were not being allowed to speak in Parliament. Hitting back, the BJP MP claimed it was the Congress which was not allowing Parliament to function.

"More work will be done if Parliament functions smoothly. (But) If there is more work, then they (Congress) will not survive. Their (Congress) existence is on the verge of ending. Now their mind is also getting corrupted," she said.

"You (Rahul Gandhi) are a leader of this country, have been elected by the people (here) and are now insulting the public. While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country," Thakur said. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Structures of Our Democracy Under Brutal Attack’.

Reacting to her statement, MP Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra said Thakur was an accused in the Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Thakur is out on bail in the case since 2017.

