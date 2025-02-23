New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has called for the formulation of a National religious tourism policy, emphasizing that the ongoing Mahakumbh at Prayagraj has clearly demonstrated the immense economic potential of religious tourism. With an estimated 600 million pilgrims expected to take a holy dip during the event, it is projected to generate over Rs 3 lakh crore in business.

Khandelwal stated that Mahakumbh's resounding success underscores the urgent need for a structured national policy to systematically develop and promote religious tourism across India.

He further highlighted that India, as a nation rich in religious and spiritual heritage, attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists annually. However, the absence of a comprehensive policy results in challenges related to infrastructure, safety, hygiene, and the overall management of religious sites. A well-defined National Religious Tourism Policy would not only address these issues but also unlock the sector's vast potential for economic growth, employment generation, and cultural preservation.

MP Khandelwal outlined the essential components of such a policy, emphasizing:

Modernization & Conservation - Ensuring the proper upkeep, modernization, and preservation of religious sites of historical and spiritual significance.

Enhanced Infrastructure & Facilities- Improving transportation, accommodation, sanitation, and security for pilgrims and visitors.

Economic boost for local communities Encouraging local businesses, handicrafts, and traditional industries through religious tourism.Eco-friendly and sustainable tourism Implementing effective waste management, pollution control, and sustainability practices at religious sites.

Digital & smart tourism Integration- Facilitating online bookings, virtual tours, and digital mapping for a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Safety & disaster Management - Strengthening security arrangements and emergency response mechanisms at major religious destinations.

Khandelwal firmly stated that a National Religious Tourism Policy would not only establish India as a global spiritual tourism hub but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of various regions.

He urged the Ministry of Tourism to initiate consultations with relevant stakeholders to draft and implement this policy at the earliest, ensuring that religious tourism becomes a well-structured and thriving sector for the nation. (ANI)

