Puducherry, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda undertook a roadshow in Puducherry on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and BJP candidate for the Puducherry seat A Namassivayam accompanied Nadda in an open jeep.

Legislators belonging to BJP and independents took part in the roadshow.

Slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were raised by those who participated in the roadshow.

Nadda waved at those who were standing on either side of the road and also standing atop buildings of business houses on the route. The participants carried BJP flags and also models of the party symbol-Lotus.

Leaders of various political parties have visited Puducherry in the past few days to address rallies or to take out roadshows.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswam and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge campaigned in Puducherry in support of their respective party candidates.

As many as 26 contestants, with independents forming a major chunk, are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat from the union territory.

The Congress nominee and local MP V Vaithilingam is crossing swords with Namassivayam, the Puducherry Home Minister at the hustings. AIADMK has fielded G Tamizhvendhan from the seat.

