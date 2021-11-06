New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The BJP has called a national executive meeting on Sunday which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the strategy for the Assembly elections in five states early next year.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, "The meeting will be chaired by national president JP Nadda and leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present in the meeting.

Also Read | Sachin Waze and Param Bir Singh Extorted Huge Money from Cricket Bookies, Says Mumbai Police Tells Court.

The meeting will be organised at NDMC centre and 124 members will be present, some through video conference. Due to COVID-19 protocols, leaders and chief ministers from other states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting through video conference.

The five-hour-long meeting, starting 10 am, will be convened and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of PM Modi. During the meeting, the agenda for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa will be discussed. (ANI)

Also Read | China International Import Expo 2021: Indian Companies Skip Mega Event in Shanghai As Over 3,000 Global Businesses Showcase Products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)