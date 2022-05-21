Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a meeting of state general secretaries here on Saturday.

Party sources said that various organisational issues were discussed in the closed door meeting at a hotel on Delhi highway where the meeting of national office bearers was held on Friday.

They said that general secretaries (organisation) of different states were present in the meeting.

