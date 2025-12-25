New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a social media post, Nabin expressed his admiration for President Murmu's natural personality and her commitment to the all-round development of the nation. He also said that President Murmu's leadership continues to inspire citizens nationwide.

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. The President's natural personality, her commitment to the all-round development of the nation, and her unwavering devotion to constitutional values, while occupying the highest constitutional office of the country, serve as a continuous source of inspiration for all of us," Nabin's X post read.

Earlier today, BJP Working President Nitin Nabin paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on his 101st birth anniversary.

Additionally, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also among the BJP leaders who paid their tributes to former PM Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected prime minister three times. Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full term.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979.

He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

