Lower Subansiri, December 25: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor occurred at 15:45:42 pm IST. Further details are awaited. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100km. Earthquake in Japan: Tsunami Advisory Issued for Northern Japan’s Pacific Coast After 6.7-Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Aomori Prefecture.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 18/12/2025 06:04:36 IST, Lat: 26.07 N, Long: 97.00 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Myanmar."An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet on late Wednesday, according to a statement from the Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Tibet (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90km.In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 17/12/2025 21:34:38 IST, Lat: 30.39 N, Long: 98.50 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Tibet."An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Leh, Ladakh, late at night on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Aomori Prefecture; No Tsunami Advisory Issued.

According to details shared by the NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at 11:25 pm IST, at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres. The tremor was recorded at a latitude of 32.74° N and a longitude of 78.98° E, with its epicentre in Leh, Ladakh."EQ of M: 3.4, On: 17/12/2025 23:25:23 IST, Lat: 32.74 N, Long: 78.98 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in its post.

