Patna (Bihar) [India], March 14 (ANI): Coming down heavily on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for claiming that jobs were provided during the 17-month tenure of the previous Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai on Thursday that the BJP-NDA means employment, jobs, and good law and order, whereas RJD means scams.

"They took someone's land and house on the promise of giving them jobs. They even didn't give that many jobs, as much as they took the assets from the people. Everyone is aware of the law-and-order situation during their tenure. CM Nitish Kumar was annoyed by this. BJP-NDA means employment, jobs, and good law and order, whereas RJD means scams," he said.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Rai said that there is no confusion within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) concerning seat sharing.

Underscoring the BJP-NDA agenda for the elections, the Union Minister said, "NDA-BJP has the agenda but the opposition does not have any. Our agenda includes development, the country's pride, and becoming 'Aatmanirbhar'. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. There is no confusion within the NDA concerning seat sharing."

The Union Minister slammed the opposition parties and said that they always oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because appeasement is their policy.

"They (the opposition) don't have any sensitivity towards those who are living in inhuman conditions. When the Home Minister tabled this (CAA) in the House, the opposition opposed it, and they're opposing it today as well, just to make a few happy. Appeasement is their policy," he said.

On March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

