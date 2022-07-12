Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The BJP is the only national party in India today as other parties have been reduced to just families and individuals, BJP president JP Nadda said Tuesday.

Being a national party, the BJP works on national interests and fulfilling local aspirations, he told the Rajasthan state BJP training camp at Mount Abu in Sirohi district.

Also Read | Karnataka: 67 Arrested, 707 Cattle Rescued During Bakrid Festival.

He expressed confidence that the party will form the government in Rajasthan with a thumping majority in the assembly polls next year.

"In India, the BJP is the only national party and the rest of the parties have been reduced to families, dynasties and individuals. We should not worry about what we got from the party, but we should think about what we have given to the country, and to the party," Nadda told BJP workers.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by 4 Men; Panchayat Tries to Hush Up Case With Rs 1 Lakh Compensation.

He said the BJP is the only party which gives priority to 'nation first'. "Our resolve should be the benefit of the country and the party, which will lead to our betterment. Whatever work is undertaken, should be completed on time."

According to a spokesperson of the party, Nadda asked public representatives and workers to establish dialogue with the public and make efforts to solve their problems.

He said workers are very important for the party as due to their hard work the BJP gets respect and touches newer heights. "Workers are our strength, our capital."

He expressed hope that BJP office-bearers would take the knowledge and guidance from the training camp to workers down the rank "which will prove to be a milestone in achieving victory in the 2023 assembly elections".

BJP state president Satish Poonia, national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar were also present in the program.

Poonia said there is a "wave" against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"People are in our favour. But it is more important that we form the BJP government with a thumping majority in 2023 and also win all 25 seats of Lok Sabha in 2024. We will dedicate this victory to Narendra Modi and JP Nadda."

During the event, the Mewar region tribal society praised PM Modi by handing over a letter of gratitude to Nadda for making Draoupadi Murmu the NDA's presidential candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)