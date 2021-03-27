Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP practices "politics without principles" and was pumping huge amount of money in West Bengal to capture power in that state.

He also said that Bengal will never go with such "communal and corrupt" political ideology of the BJP.

"BJP is pumping huge money in West Bengal to capture power by hook or by crook as part of politics without principles. People of West Bengal will give them befitting reply by keeping them away from power," Gehlot tweeted.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases for 294 seats beginning on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 assembly segments will go to polls and will be almost a straight fight between the BJP and ruling TMC.

The BJP feels it has the upper hand in the area as it had managed to win most of the Parliamentary seats in the region in the 2019 general elections.

The votes will be counted on May 2.

