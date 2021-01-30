Madurai, Jan 30 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMK would continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.

Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.

the BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)