Sri Anandpur Sahib (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Marking the beginning of a grand series of religious programmes dedicated to the 350th year of the unparalleled martyrdom of Hind Di Chadar, the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, who sacrificed his life for humanity and freedom of religion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab organised a magnificent Kirtan Darbar on Wednesday at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Huzoori Raagi Ranjit Singh Ji (Patna), along with Rajinder Singh (Anandpur Sahib), Gagandeep Singh (Ganganagar), and Devinder Singh Khalsa (Khanna), recited Gurbani Kirtan and invoked the teachings and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, said a release from the party.

Before the Kirtan Darbar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP National Secretary and Co-Incharge Dr Narinder Singh Raina, State President Sunil Jakhar, Working State President Ashwani Sharma, Parliamentary Board Member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Organisation General Secretary Manthri Srinivas Sullu, Former State President and Ex-Union Minister Vijay Sampla, Former State President and Ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna, Former Union Minister Maharani Preneet Kaur, Former Minister Tikshan Sood, Former MLA Kawal Singh Dhillon, Mahila Morcha Punjab President Jai Inder Kaur, State Vice Presidents Vikram Singh Cheema and Subhash Sharma, State General Secretaries Parminder Barar, Anil Sareen, Rakesh Rathore, Dayal Singh Sodhi, Ropar District President Ajay Veer Lalpura, and other senior leaders paid obeisance at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib and offered Ardas for Punjab's progress and peace.

At the conclusion, Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib (Delhi) Giani Ranjit Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that today is not only a day to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's martyrdom but also a day to draw inspiration from his sacrifice, life, teachings, and conduct, and to imbibe them in our own lives.

On this occasion, after paying obeisance before Guru Sahib, the State President of the party, Sunil Jakhar, said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji made a unique sacrifice for the right of every individual to practice their religion -- a sacrifice unmatched in history. He said that the spirit of sacrificing for the nation and the community comes to all Punjabis from Guru Sahib, and the purpose of holding such events is to connect our future generations with our glorious history.

Sunil Jakhar said that today they have come to seek blessings from Guru Sahib and pray that they may imbibe his message in their lives.

Sunil Jakhar added that by making his great sacrifice, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji protected not only Hinduism but the entire humanity, and that is why he is revered with the title 'Hind Di Chadar'.

BJP Punjab Working President Ashwani Sharma said that on 24 November, Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath will be held in all 628 mandals of Punjab BJP, with thousands of devotees and party workers participating. Additionally, Kirtan Darbars will be organised in every district of Punjab till 30 November.

He added that these events are not only symbols of religious devotion but also an opportunity to spread Guru Ji's eternal message of sacrifice, unity, and truth to every individual and inspire them.

The year 2025 marks the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom (Shaheedi) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed in Delhi in 1675, on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, for defending religious freedom. (ANI)

