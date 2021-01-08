Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the Mamata Banerjee government, over the last decade, has taken steps to create jobs, and reach out to people with benefits of state-run welfare schemes, while the opposition BJP pursued "destructive politics".

Chatterjee, who is also the state education minister, said the saffron party had been trying to create impediments for the state government which had been striving hard to work for people, despite the Centre's neglect on all fronts.

"All they (BJP) are busy with is having tea in the morning and plotting ways to tarnish Bengali culture in the evening. Our government has gone to every locality, every doorstep and listened to the problems faced by people. We have not only outlined our programme but have implemented and executed it successfully," he said at a press meet here.

The 'Maa, Maati, Manush' government has successfully dealt with all challenges that came in the path of its development work, but attempts are now being made to discredit all efforts through "fake news and character assassination", the senior TMC leader claimed.

"Unemployment has significantly decreased in Bengal as compared to the rest of the country. The Swasthya Sathi (health) scheme has also been a historic success. The entire world has taken note of the scheme," he said.

Lauding Mamata Banerjee for standing in a queue to collect her 'Swasthya Sathi' smart card, he said no other chief minister is the country has ever done that.

Taking a dig at leaders, who recently quit the state's ruling party and joined the saffron camp, Chatterjee said those "defectors have no agenda.

Several TMC leaders have switched over to the BJP recently, citing various reasons, one of them being political strategist Prashant Kishor's "growing clout" in the party.

To a question on TMC's political advisor Prashant Kishor, the minister said, "If our party has decided to appoint him as a strategist, where is the harm in that?"

"Bengal is moving forward... TMC workers have taken an oath to develop Bengal by standing beside Mamata Banerjee. The wheels of success and development are pushing our victory chariot forward," Chatterjee added.

