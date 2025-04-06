Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Ram Temple at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Adhikari is a BJP MLA from Nandigram, which had seen a prolonged anti-land acquisition movement by the Trinamool Congress in 2007 during the Left Front rule.

The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid at Sonachura village, where at least seven people, protesting land acquisition by the local administration, had died in firing by miscreants on January 6, 2007.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram' by supporters and devotees, Adhikari, draped in saffron colours, laid the foundation of the temple.

Earlier, the senior BJP leader arrived at the proposed temple site from Shahid Minar in Sonachura, leading a Ram Navami rally.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to inaugurate a Jagannath Temple later this month at the seaside resort town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district.

