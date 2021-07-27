Ballia (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Attacking the BJP after its minister termed the protesting farmers in Delhi as 'mawali' (ruffians), Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said such a language should not be used for our 'annadatas' who provide food for all to eat.

“The country's 'annadata' has been on the roads for the past eight months. More than 500 farmers have committed suicide and a minister in our government calls them 'mawali'. The members of the 'Bharatiya Bawali Party' see the farmers and annadatas as 'mawali',” Singh said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally for the OBCs in Nagra area of the district on Monday night.

"I want to tell Modiji, Yogiji and his ministers that even dogs are faithful to those who feed them. Such language should not be used for the 'annadatas' who provide food to eat,” Singh said.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi had on July 22 denounced farmers protesting in New Delhi against the three contentious farm laws as 'mawali' (ruffians) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

Replying to a question at her press conference in the BJP headquarters, Lekhi had remarked, "You are calling them farmers again. They are 'mawali'."

