New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Over Rs 45 crore was spent on renovating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the BJP said on Wednesday while alleging that expenditure of such a big sum was a pointer to the ideological "renovation" of the AAP founder who claimed to promote honesty and simplicity when he entered politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Aam Aadmi Party leader as a "maharaj" and said even kings will bow to Kejriwal for his choice of "superior" products in the residence and his "lust for luxury and comfort".

He also alleged that Kejriwal offered Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore to media houses to not highlight the story but news channels and newspapers ignored the offer.

One of the eight new curtains purchased for the residence cost over Rs 7.94 lakhs while the cheapest was Rs 3.57 lakh, Patra told reporters.

Citing documents, the BJP spokesperson said marbles worth over Rs 1.15 cr were brought from Vietnam while Rs 4 cr was spent on pre-fabricated wooden walls.

This is the story of a king who is "shameless", he said, in a clear counter to Kejriwal's recent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly where he mocked the top BJP leader by narrating a story of a king.

It is not only about the renovation of the residence but also of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and its leaders' mindset, he alleged.

At the presser, Patra played Kejriwal's speeches during his early days in politics in which he is heard speaking against big houses and other facilities given to politicians in power. He has a house of four-five rooms and he does not need a bigger house, Kejriwal is heard saying.

Patra asked the AAP leader to address a press conference and answer all questions.

