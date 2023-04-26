Chennai, April 26: The Vellore Institute of Technology released the link for the VITEEE exam results on Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can check their results by visiting the official website of VITEEE on viteee.vit.ac.in. The students need to enter their email ID and password on the portal before checking their scorecards. JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Date: NTA Unlikely To Release JEE Main Result Today, Scorecards Expected at jeemain.nta.nic.in Tomorrow.

VIT conducted VITEEE 2023 from April 17 to 23, 2023. Now the results are out, it is expected that VIT will soon begin the counselling process for the candidates who have cleared the BTech entrance exam. Further information about the counselling process and all the important dates and details can also be found on the website. Students who have qualified for the VITEEE 2023 are eligible to get admission to BTech courses by completing the counselling process.

How To Check VITEEE Result 2023:

Go to the official website of VITEEE on viteee.vit.ac.in .

. Once on the homepage, click on the link that states VITEEE 2023 Result.

A new login page will open on the screen.

Enter your Email ID and Password in the given space to log in.

The VITEEE result will display on the screen.

Go through the scores and download the result from the website.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

According to the reports, the VITEEE counselling for 2023 is scheduled to take place between April 26 and June 14, 2023. The institute is likely to release the schedule for the counselling session soon. The students are advised to check the official website regularly for more details and latest updates.

