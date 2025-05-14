New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the PDP after its leader Iltija Mufti raised questions on withholding of X accounts of some media outlets including Global Times and Xinhua in India, saying "Muftis have shown where their heart belongs".

The X handles of China's Global Times and Xinhua showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request.

This came against the backdrop of Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

In a post on X, Mufti wrote, “Global Times, Xinhua News & TRT World blocked in India. Closer to home @KashmirLife & FreePressK have been withheld.”

“What are we trying to conceal from the Indian public & Aam Aadmi (common man) that the world already knows?” she asked, adding that “democracy without freedom is demon-crazy”.

Reacting sharply to the PDP leader's comments, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, “From backing Pakistan to China the Muftis have shown where their heart belongs.”

India on Wednesday outrightly rejected as "vain and preposterous" China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh and said such attempts will not alter the "undeniable" reality that the state "was, is, and will" always remain an integral part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he said.

"Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal said.

