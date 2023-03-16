Jaipur/Jodhpur, Mar 16 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Thursday staged a walkout from the assembly house over the alleged insult of war widow, Manju Jat, by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The party also staged a protest in Bharatpur against paper leaks incidents under the Congress government.

Also Read | Delhi Police Issue Notice to Rahul Gandhi Seeking Details About Sexual Harassment Victims ‘Who Approached Him’ During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

BJP workers led by state president Satish Poonia tried to enter the Bharatpur District Collectorate, but were dispersed by the police with water cannons. Police took Satish Poonia along with several BJP workers in a police bus and later released him.

"The Congress government is completely weak and when the government is weak, paper leaks happen. We will uproot the Congress from power in the 2023 assembly elections," Poonia told reporters.

Also Read | Assam Budget 2023-24: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says First Budget of Amrit Kaal Will Fulfil Aspirations of New Assam.

Dhariwal had on March 13 reportedly said that after Rohtash's martyrdom, Manju, under the 'Nata' ceremony got into an alliance with her brother-in-law who is already married and has two children.

'Nata' is a local custom under which two persons can enter into a relationship similar to marriage without any legal and religious/social obligation.

Deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore, said, "No matter how much explanation the minister gives... he has insulted the war widow of Rajasthan... now no clarification can undo that."

Congress leader Dhariwal rejected the allegation as "false, misleading and rumours" and said he had only pointed out that Manju Jat's brother-in-law is already married.

"In my statement in the assembly, nowhere did I say about what is being reported about Manju Jat. This can be confirmed from the videography of the proceedings of the assembly," he said.

Irked by the clarification given by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

Congress MLA Divya Maderna also said that it is Dhariwal's habit to own up to his words.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)