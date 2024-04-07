Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) BJP Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday appealed to former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa not to rebel against the party and contest the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga against his brother and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra.

Upset at the denial of ticket to his son K E Kantesh from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, Eshwarappa has decided to contest the election from Shivamogga against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's elder son and Vijayendra's elder brother Raghavendra.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline Reduces Flights by 10%; Cancellations Mostly on Domestic Network.

"Eshwarappa is a senior leader. I appeal to you that your contribution in building the party along with Yediyurappa and former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar is immense," Vijayendra told reporters here.

Stating that certain circumstances and mindset were responsible for the ‘current situation', the BJP state chief said "When the entire country is hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please keep aside your grouse and join hands for strengthening the party.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Guwahati, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Trying Dispose Them; Arrested.

Vijayendra, who is an MLA from Shikaripura, said Raghavendra is an active MP whom everyone appreciates for carrying out development work in Shivamogga.

Predicting his brother's victory with a margin of at least two lakh votes, he advised Eshwarappa that the time has not lapsed yet.

"On behalf of our party workers I am praying to you. There is always a possibility to find a solution to every problem. If you have any grievances, then meet our Delhi leaders and solve your problem. We are with you and we too want you to be with our BJP workers," the BJP leader said.

Vijayendra declined to comment on Eshwarappa using Modi's photographs during his election campaign but said he would speak to him as well as the BJP central leaders.

"I want Eshwarappa to support Raghavendra," he added.

Reacting to Vijayendra's appeal to talk to BJP central leaders, Eshwarappa said, "If he is so confident that Eshwarappa will talk to BJP central leaders in Delhi and if you want me not to contest the election then resign from the BJP state president post."

"Just one family is controlling all the key posts. Why do you want me to talk to Delhi leaders?" the former DCM told reporters in Shivamogga.

According to him, he is getting overwhelming response from voters all over Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa said people told him that injustice has been meted to him and Hindutva.

"The BJP is in the grip of 'father and sons' (a reference to Yediyurappa and his two sons). People told me that they will vote me to free the party. I had never seen such an overwhelming response in my life. I am confident of my victory in this election," the rebel BJP leader said.

Stating that though Union Home Minister Amit Shah summoned him to Delhi and declined to meet him, Eshwarappa said, it meant Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have given him permission to contest the elections to get rid of Yediyurappa and his family in Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)