New Delhi, June 5: In an apparent response to the ongoing controversy over party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal's alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended Sharma and Jindal from the primary membership of the party till further notice.

Earlier in the day, BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh, "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy."

BJP stated that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion". "During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," the brief statement said. BJP Suspends Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Media Chief Naveen Jindal From Party’s Primary Membership.

"India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," it said.

However, the official statement made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate. The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy.

It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad. Moreover, Jindal allegedly tweeted against the interests of the country.

Following the comments made by Sharma and Jindal, several Twitter users of the Gulf countries voiced for boycotting products made in India. Some Twitter users wrote, "Such leaders should be sent to jail immediately, otherwise we will come out on the streets to get them arrested."

"After call for Boycotting Indian Products, BJP Delhi distances itself from statements made by their spokesperson on television and tweet by BJP member Naveen Kumar Jindal," wrote another user.

