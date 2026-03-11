New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its possible implications on air travel between India and countries in the region, the ministry said.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a quick and coordinated response, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, March 11, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

According to MoCA, airlines are making necessary operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations.

As per operational data for March 9, Indian carriers successfully operated 45 inbound flights from West Asia, bringing 7,047 passengers into the country.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, March 11, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In light of the evolving regional situation, airlines have requested greater operational flexibility to ensure the safety of passengers and to provide necessary evacuation support wherever required.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has coordinated with relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots and to permit the use of Muscat International Airport as an enroute alternate airport for flights to and from several destinations.

These include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Fujairah, Jeddah and Medina.

Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12th. Indigo will also start its Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services from the same date.

MoCA further stated that SpiceJet has been facilitated in obtaining approvals for alternate airports to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility for flights operating in the region.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has been advised to align the commencement of its planned Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services with the prevailing operational conditions. The airline is also scheduled to begin operations on the route from March 12.

MOCA mentioned that the Ministry is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner.

Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

The Ministry will continue to review the situation and provide further information as necessary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)