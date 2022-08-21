New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after he reacted to the Look Out Circular issued in his name by the Central Bureau of Investigation, BJP's Parvesh Verma alleged that Sisodia was trying to mislead the public.

"Look Out Circular does not mean that the police is searching for you, but it means that you cannot leave the country," Verma said mentioning that it is the "habit of AAP" to mislead the people.

"It (LOC) means to prevent you from escaping the country just like your partner-in-crime Vijay Nayyar who collects money after the policies are framed while sitting in the United States," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had tweeted attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "All the raids issued by you have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a Look Out Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding, what is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi, tell me where do I need to come?"

Meanwhile, the former president of the BJP Delhi Manoj Tiwari remarked on Sisodia's claims that the public would give a LOC to BJP in 2024.

He said, "I think right now Manish Sisodia should talk about the huge scams of liquor that are worth crores, the rest of the things are being watched by Delhi as well as the country."

He also alleged that the AAP is not giving justified answers to the questions asked. "The AAP is talking about everything except the liquor policy which is been questioned as no eyebrows are raised on any education, health or foreign policy.

"I believe that who is clear cannot be defamed. If Kejriwal and Sisodia are true, no one can harm them and if they are guilty, no one can even spare them," he added.

"It is not a casual thing to get a LOC issued. LOC means that the allegations that are put upon you 'are very serious' and there is a possibility that the accused would leave the country. This is a natural procedure of investigations as agencies are more aware now," the former Delhi BJP chief said.

"LOC is a regular procedure, in any major crime, such an action is taken. There is no need to panic as much as Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal are panicking. Roaming in Delhi is not forbidden."

"The LOC is not issued against Sisodia only but several others also so that they do not escape the country without informing the court," he mentioned.

However, the CBI sources have clarified that no LOC has been issued against the excise policy scam accused as of now as its processing is currently underway. (ANI)

