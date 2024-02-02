Dehradun, Feb 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday said the BJP is repeatedly talking about a Uniform Civil Code to divert the attention of people from the failures of the party's governments in the state and at the Centre.

He also said calling the proposed law a Uniform Civil Code is not correct as its area of operation will be confined to a state.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I Doubt Whether Congress Will Be Able To Win Even 40 Seats in General Polls, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"How can a code whose application will be confined to a single state be called uniform?" he asked.

Beyond the boundaries of the state the UCC will have no meaning, he said.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

"UCC is being used by the BJP to divert attention of people reeling under inflation, corruption and unemployment. Neither the Centre nor the Dhami government in Uttarakhand has done any development work," he said.

The people of Uttarakhand will not gain anything from the UCC even if it becomes a law, he said and questioned the justification of wasting crores of rupees on the exercise.

The state government-appointed panel to draft the UCC submitted the document to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here early on Friday.

A special session of the state assembly has been convened from February 5 to 8 to discuss the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)