New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday claimed in the Assembly that the BJP is so "terrified" of the Arvind Kejriwal government that the prime minister is "taking interest in MCD functioning".

He also termed the Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, to merge the three municipal corporations in the national capital "a threat to democracy".

Sisodia was replying to a discussion in the Assembly over the Centre's move to unify the three civic bodies in Delhi.

"The prime minister (Narendra Modi) of the country should be thinking about the position of India amidst the war in Ukraine and Russia. But all that he is concerned about is the MCD elections. The BJP government at the Centre and the PM is afraid of the voice of the people of Delhi.

"For the first time in the history of the country, the level of the prime minister has fallen so much that he is taking interest in municipal elections. The prime minister is so scared of Arvind Kejriwal that he has reached the level of running the MCD instead of running the country," a statement quoted Sisodia as saying in the Assembly.

The AAP leader said it must be for the first time in India that the ruling party has brought a bill to stop a municipal election fearing defeat.

"In the guise of the bill the BJP is killing democracy by stopping MCD elections," Sisodia said, adding, "According to me, this is not the MCD reform bill, this is the 'Stop MCD Elections' Bill."

He claimed the "people of Delhi have decided that only AAP will come to MCD, whether elections are held now or after six months or after a year".

"The BJP used to say that government schools can never be a fine one because they do not have funds, so educate your children in private schools.

"But in the last seven years, the whole country has seen that if there is honest leadership, then government schools can not only become world-class but better than private ones," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

In response to the barbs by the deputy chief minister, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the merging of all the three municipal corporations was necessary for the development of Delhi.

"The Kejriwal government deliberately put obstacles in the development of Delhi by stopping funds of the municipal corporations.

"The municipal corporations are being merged so that such a situation does not arise again," a BJP statement quoted Bidhuri as saying.

BJP legislator from Rohini Vijender Gupta alleged that the AAP played a "villainous role" in crippling the civic bodies by starving them of funds.

"When the AAP came into power, it refused to table the report of 4th Delhi Finance Commission in the Assembly, which amounted to a constitutional violation.

"The AAP's role in the past seven years have been of a villain intending to reap political gains out of the misery of the people of Delhi," Gupta alleged.

