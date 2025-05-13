Bengaluru, May 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Tuesday said the BJP will organise a 'Tiranga Yatra' across the state to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and express solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

He said people from all sections of society are welcome to participate in the yatra, which will feature no party symbols.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 9: MMRDA Plans to Plans To Conduct Trial Runs on Phase 1 This Week, To Be Operational by End of 2025; Check List of Stations.

"It is every Indian's duty to stand with our soldiers. To this end, the BJP will organise a Tiranga Yatra on May 15 in Bengaluru and other major cities. In Bengaluru, the yatra will proceed from Shiruru Park to 18th Cross on Sampige Road in Malleshwaram, with over 5,000 people expected to participate. There will be no party flags—only the national flag—and everyone is welcome," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the yatra will be held in district centres on May 16 and 17, and in taluk centres from May 18 to 23.

Also Read | Hardoi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead Inside Home by Relatives in Uttar Pradesh 2 Days Before Wedding.

"We expect massive public participation across all locations in support of our soldiers. The Indian armed forces have shown what happens when the sindoor of Indian women is touched. Over 100 terrorists have been eliminated, training camps destroyed, and Pakistan has been forced to plead for a ceasefire," he claimed.

Urging Congress leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric, Ashoka said they had called for peace before Operation Sindoor, but now question why the operation stopped after the ceasefire.

"They (Congress) demand a Parliament session, but this is not the time. Our soldiers have already provided proof of their actions—no further evidence should be demanded. Prime Minister Modi has sent a clear message about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and reviewing the Indus Waters Treaty," he added.

Ashoka asserted that the Congress should support the armed forces rather than indulge in political games.

He also criticised attempts to draw comparisons between the current situation and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"There's no need to invoke Indira Gandhi now. If they talk about the creation of Bangladesh, the question also arises—why was Pakistan-occupied Kashmir given up... But this is not the time to discuss that," he said.

On the ceasefire, Ashoka said it was a decision involving the armed forces, and Prime Minister Modi has already clarified that there was no third-party mediation—India will not accept any such intervention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)