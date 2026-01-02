New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to launch a large-scale nationwide awareness campaign centred on the vision of Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) act, to take the party's key initiatives and legislative reforms directly to the people.

As part of the preparations, an important high-level meeting will be held tomorrow to finalise the campaign roadmap and strategy. The meeting will take place tomorrow at 7:30 PM via video conferencing.

BJP National President JP Nadda will chair the meeting. Working National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the deliberations.

State BJP presidents from across the country, along with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, will participate in the meeting, highlighting the party's focus on coordinated efforts between the organisation and governments at both the central and state levels.

According to sources, the meeting will focus on outlining the structure, messaging, outreach mechanisms, and timeline of the awareness campaign. Special emphasis will be laid on ensuring uniform communication, grassroots-level outreach, and effective public engagement across all states.

The BJP aims to use this nationwide campaign to strengthen public awareness about the goals of Viksit Bharat and the provisions and impact of the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) act, while mobilising party workers and leadership at every level for its successful execution.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on December 19, 2025. The Lok Sabha passed it on December 18, 2025.

The act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the legislation, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

