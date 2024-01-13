New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, BJP will be conducting a cleanliness campaign in Delhi on Sunday as part of Swachchata Abhiyan campaign ahead of Pran Prathishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Nadda will participate in the campaign and will Perform Swatchta Sewa in Guru Ravi Das Mandir in Karol Bagh. During this Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva will be present.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday said, "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Ayodhya mai Virajege Shri Ram, Swach honge sabhi mandir aur Dhaam', (Ram is coming to Ayodhya, all temples and places of worship will be cleaned) his (PM Modi) dedication to cleanliness is known to all."

"As per the instructions of JP Nadda, the cleanliness campaign will commence on January 14 and will conclude on January 22. Under this, a special cleanliness campaign will be run on all the temple premises in which party ministers and workers themselves will motivate the public by cleaning the temples. Everyone will devote an average of 2-3 hours every day to cleanliness."

Further getting into the details of the nationwide cleanliness campaign Shukla said, "A five-member committee has been constituted at the state level and a three-member committee at the district level. Various sections of society and distinguished citizens are being invited to the cleanliness campaign. Photos of this cleanliness campaign will be uploaded on 'My Clean India' and 'NaMo App'."

Earlier, PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister heard the epic narrative of the Ramayana, specifically the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, which depicts Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. This was presented in Marathi and the PM listened to the Hindi version through AI translation.

Visuals showed the Prime Minister seated on the ground in the temple playing a musical instrument while several priests sang the Ram Bhajan.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi described the experience, "At the Shree Kalaram Temple, I had the profound experience of hearing verses from the Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji, eloquently narrating Prabhu Shri Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya. This recitation, resonating with devotion and history, was a very special experience." (ANI)

