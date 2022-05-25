New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a high-level meeting with Union Ministers and top leaders today at the party headquarters to finalize the programmes to celebrate the eighth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' and discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national general secretary BL Santosh and all union ministers will be present in the meeting. There will be a discussion on how to take forward the public welfare schemes brought by the BJP government among the people.

According to top sources of the BJP, all the MPs will be entrusted with the responsibility to strengthen the party before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. All the MPs should be engaged in work in their respective areas.

Sources said there will be a discussion on the execution of 15 day-long programmes related to 'Seva, Shushan, and Gareeb Kalyan' to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi's government. The target is to reach people with all the policies and programmes of the government.

Meanwhile, another meeting chaired by Nadda was held today at the BJP headquarters to strengthen the party booths across the country.

All the general secretaries were present at the meeting. Further, All MPs and MLAs were connected virtually in the meeting. The main agenda of the meeting is to strengthen the weak booths by reaching out to people in these areas, sources informed.

Notably, each MLA has been given the responsibility of 25 weak booths whereas MPs were tasked with 100 such booths each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete its eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at the grand level across the country by holding various events.

Notably, in the meeting of the BJP national office bearers that took place in Jaipur on May 20, a blueprint was prepared to take the report card of the government to the people. (ANI)

