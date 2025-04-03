New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the government is trying to sow the seeds of conflict by suppressing Muslims through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and appealed to the ruling party not to disturb peace and harmony in the country.

Participating in the discussion on the bill in the Upper House, Kharge, also the Congress president, said the legislation is "unconstitutional" and is not good for the Indian Muslims. He urged the government to withdraw the bill which has a lot of "mistakes" and not make it a prestige issue.

He also accused the NDA government of trying to create trouble for the Muslim community and the bill seeks to destroy them by usurping their properties.

Kharge alleged that the ruling dispensation wants to take away the land of Muslims and hand it over to its corporate friends.

He also alleged that the government has failed to utilise funds earmarked for the minorities even though it is talking about poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

Kharge also alleged that ever since the BJP-led NDA government came to power, Rs 3,574 crore out of a total of Rs 18,274 crore allocated for minorities was returned as the amount remained unspent.

