Bengaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) The BJP on Monday vowed that it will continue its fight in the MUDA case, notwithstanding the Supreme Court dismissing the ED's appeal against the Karnataka High Court order quashing its proceedings in the said case.

Addressing reporters here, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said the BJP had launched a fight in the MUDA case, due to which, Siddaramaiah's family had returned 14 MUDA sites (plots), which were worth crores of rupees.

"If there was nothing wrong in the allotment of sites, then why did they (Siddaramaiah's family) return them? They can still retain them," he said.

"Our fight in the MUDA case will continue," Ashoka added.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in politically sensitive cases as it upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case against CM Siddaramaiah's wife in the MUDA case.

Cautioning against the agency being used as a tool in political battles, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai said, "Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?"

The bench of CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the ED's appeal against a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvati.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order, Siddaramaiah said the dismissal of the ED's appeal to investigate his wife Parvathi, in connection with the MUDA site allotment case, is a "slap on the face" of the central government's "vendetta politics".

The MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case involves alleged irregularities in land allotted to Parvathi.

In the MUDA case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land, which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

