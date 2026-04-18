By Mohd Amir Khan

Thuraiyur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): The campaigning for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has reached a fever pitch on Saturday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-AIADMK alliance, claiming that the BJP aims to remove Chief Minister MK Stalin and replace him with a "puppet" in the AIADMK in the state.

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Addressing a massive rally in Thuraiyur, Gandhi framed the upcoming April 23 polls as a fundamental ideological battle between the major politcal fronts in the state, DMK-Congress and AIADMK-BJP.

"This election is not a normal election; it is fundamentally different from the ones before. In these elections, on one side, you have our Alliance, and on the other side, there is the BJP alliance with AIADMK, and the BJP wants at all costs to remove Stalin as chief minister and replace him with a puppet in the AIADMK. Today's AIADMK is fundamentally different from the old AIADMK," he said.

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Gandhi further alleged that the RSS and BJP are attempting to "infiltrate" Tamil Nadu because they "hate" its distinct tradition, culture, and language.

"It is the method by which BJP and RSS want to infiltrate Tamil Nadu because they hate your tradition and culture and your language. Tamil is not an ordinary language. Tamil is the soul of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

He accused the BJP of capturing the AIADMK's leadership through coercion, claiming that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI have been used against the AIADMK, calling them "compromised".

"They do not appreciate the Tamil mind and the Tamil spirit. The spirit of freedom and the intellectual freedom of the Tamil people, and that's why they have captured the soul of AIADMK. The Leaders of AIADMK have all been compromised because of their corruption. The ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department have been used against them, and their corruption is the biggest disadvantage. The BJP knows that it will never control the CM of Tamil Nadu, Stalin. BJP knows that Stalin will not compromise on the principle of Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

Gandhi positioned himself as a "soldier in Delhi" for the state's interests. "Whatever Tamil Nadu needs in Delhi, I will fight for that .. In this election, remember that we are fighting to keep the RSS and BJP out of the state," he said. His allegations come ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, which are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)