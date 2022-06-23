Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will come back to power in the state.

Tomar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Suresh Kashyap and other leaders attend the Tridev Sammelan at Police ground in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh today.

Also Read | Karnataka: Lord Krishna Idol Surgically Removed From Man's Food Pipe After He Swallows It Along With Holy Water.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tomar paid floral tributes and said "On this very day, our first national president Dr Shyama Prasahad laid down his life."

If Mookerjee had not laid down his life for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the story would have been entirely different, he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Dead Body of Deepa Giri's Mother, Girl Who Performed Yoga With PM Narendra Modi on Yoga Day, Found in Nainital Lake.

"It was due to his supreme sacrifice that today Jammu-Kashmir is an integral part of India," he asserted.

The Union Minister further said as many as 18 states of the country had an NDA-BJP government and it was the biggest political party in the world. Many political parties in the country used to talk about removing poverty and ending inequality but no one did anything about it but BJP has always been committed to the welfare and development of the village, poor and farmers.

"The Central government was ensuring that everyone in the country had a house to live in and food to eat. The Union Government has set a target of providing houses to every homeless person by the end of this year," Tomar said.

Free gas connections have been provided to every household by the Union Government under the Ujjwala Yojna. PMGSY has proved a boon to ensure road connectivity to almost every household in the country, he said.

He also appreciated the schemes launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to supplement the efforts of the Central government.

Attacking the Opposition, Tomar said, "Opposition is restless in Himachal, but the restlessness won't give any result to the Congress. I am proud to say that I have been working with PM Modi for the past 8 years and I also want to say with pride that the government that is working under the leadership of Jairam Thakur in Himachal Pradesh is working to make every work of the central government honestly accessible to the public."

This year, in November, the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held. The preparation for elections is going on in full swing. "I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm and presence of people in Tridev Sammelan. Such a large presence is a sign that the BJP government will be formed in the state," he added.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, former Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Dr Rajiv Bindal, Organization Secretary Pawan Rana, State Mahila Morcha President Rashmi Dhar Sood, Purshottam Gularia were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)