Did ‘Valerie Starfen’ Fly to Japan to Rescue Baby Monkey ‘Punch’? Fact Check Reveals Viral Videos Are AI-Generated

New Delhi, February 24: Emotional videos claiming that ‘Valerie Starfen’ flew to Ichikawa, Japan, in a private jet to rescue and adopt a bullied baby monkey named Punch have gone viral on social media.

In the posts, Starfen claimed that the “beautiful baby monkey was getting bullied” and that no one took action, forcing her to confront authorities and bring him home. She later shared clips described as “Part 2 of adopting Punch” and showed what she called the baby’s first day in his new home. Many viewers believed the dramatic rescue story to be genuine. However, this claim is false. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Offer USD 2,50,000 To Buy the Macaque After Bullying Videos.

While the emotional footage of the baby monkey circulated widely, there is no verified evidence that Starfen travelled to Japan, confronted zoo officials, or legally adopted any animal. The viral rescue narrative is based on AI generated videos. Digital inconsistencies in movement, background details and facial expressions indicate synthetic content rather than authentic footage. No recognised Japanese zoo or wildlife authority has confirmed such an adoption. Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Abandoned Baby Macaque’s Favourite Djungelskog Orangutan Plushie Toy Goes out of Stock Globally.

No, Valerie Starfen Did Not Rescue or Adopt Baby Monkey ‘Punch’ from Japan

It is important to separate the viral claim from the real context behind the imagery.

The heartbreaking visuals of a tiny Japanese macaque being chased, dragged and pushed away by older monkeys did resonate deeply with viewers. The infant, referred to as Punch, was shown running to a quiet corner and clutching a stuffed orangutan toy tightly to his chest after being rejected by his mother. Zookeepers had reportedly given the toy after noticing he had nothing to cling to.

For baby Japanese macaques, physical contact is essential. They instinctively hold on to their mothers for warmth, protection and emotional security. Without that bond, young macaques may seek substitute objects for comfort. That biological reality made the viral clips appear authentic and emotionally powerful.

But the storyline that starfen flew in to rescue and adopt the monkey is not supported by facts. The adoption claim and related homecoming videos were AI generated and fictional.

The viral posts highlight how emotionally charged animal content can blur the line between reality and digital fabrication. Users are advised to verify dramatic rescue stories before sharing them online.

