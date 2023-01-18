New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur Wednesday congratulated BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda after his tenure was extended by one year.

Congratulating Nadda, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party has had many achievements under his presidency and exuded confidence that it will continue in the future.

The former chief minister said it is a matter of pride for every Himachali that the son of the hill state is leading the biggest party in the world.

Thakur said that under the leadership of Nadda, the BJP will win the assembly elections to be held in nine states this year as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"It is a matter of pleasure that the tenure of Jagat Prakash Nadda ji, who has excellent organizational ability and takes everyone along, has been extended till June 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the nine state elections to be held during this period under his guidance," Thakur said in a statement.

"Along with this, the party will again create a record of victory in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024 and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory will be bigger than 2019," he also said.

BJP president J P Nadda's term was extended till June next year at the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting they will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019.

The widely expected development underlines the party's preference for continuity as it gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May next year.

