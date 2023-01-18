New Delhi, January 18: A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and his friend was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car here, police said on Wednesday. PhD Student Dies in Suspected Hit-and-run Near IIT Delhi.

Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla (29) went to a restaurant on Tuesday night and were crossing the road after having dinner when a car hit both of them, said a senior police officer.

Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla is admitted to the Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg, he said. Both of them were doing their PH.D from IIT Delhi, police said. The car, which hit the two, was found abandoned at some distance. The driver of the car has been identified, police said.