Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 20 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that BJP will win the upcoming by-elections from all five seats.

"We will win the upcoming by-elections from all five seats," said N Biren Singh.

Also Read | DigiGaon Scheme: Villagers to Benefit from Govt Schemes Sitting at Home, Says Rajasthan MP Diya Kumari.

Earlier on Monday, he had attended a public meeting held at Lilong Chinkham Makha under Lilong Assembly constituency.

"Attended a Public Meeting held at Lilong Chinkham Makha under Lilong AC, which is going to the polls on November 7, in support of Ex MLA Abdul Nasir," Singh said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution | Air Quality Deteriorates in National Capital, Visuals From India Gate & Rajpath: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 20, 2020.

He also had interaction with BJP workers of Oinam Sawombung in Lilong on various development issues of the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)