Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday said it will hold protests across Rajasthan from October 4 over alleged irregularities in the recently held Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET).

BJYM state president Himanshu Sharma held a virtual meeting with all state office-bearers and district heads over this, it said in a statement.

Sharma said workers of the morcha will protest on October 4 at all the subdivision offices. The BJYM will demand the resignation of Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra and a CBI inquiry into the REET exam process, he added.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said cases of irregularities are constantly coming to the fore in all examinations conducted under the Congress government of Rajasthan.

In the last two and a half years of governance, not a single examination has been conducted in a transparent manner, he said, adding that the state government has failed to fulfil its promises.

The BJP also ran a hashtag campaign against the Congress government on Twitter, demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET exam paper leak case.

