New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): BJP leader Ajay Alok criticized Kejriwal for labelling the people of Bihar and UP as "double-faced" on Friday, questioning how he could make such a statement.

Alok referenced the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that Kejriwal abandoned people from UP and Bihar "like cattle" and is now hypocritically accusing them of being two-faced.

"He is calling people of Bihar and UP as double-faced. How dare he? During COVID time in 2020, he threw out people of UP and Bihar like cattle and now he is calling them two-faced? I challenge him to go among Purvanchalis now. He will face the brunt of what he has said... He has done nothing for the people of UP and Bihar. We have seen how he just left them to fend for themselves outside bus terminals and railway stations during COVID-19. He has settled Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Delhi. How many have been deported so far?..," he said.

Earlier today, BJP workers held 'Purvanchal Samman March' from Ashoka Road to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Friday to protest against the latter's alleged remarks against the people of Purvanchal.

Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters when they tried to cross the barricades put up near Kejriwal's residence at Feroze Shah Road. The Police also detained the BJP workers. The BJP accused Kejriwal of disrespecting the people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand.

Notably, the dispute arose after an AAP delegation led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission to raise concerns about alleged voter irregularities in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The party highlighted a significant surge in voter registrations and deletions on the seat while alleging a "voter fraud" taking place at a large scale. Former Delhi CM Kejriwal said that a total of 5,500 votes were registered in 22 days.

He also claimed that out of 89 people who had applied for deletion of 5500 names from the voter list, 18 denied submitting the request.

"The Chief Election Commissioner is out, but we met with the other two commissioners. One of the issues we raised was that in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly, between December 15 and January 7, a total of 5,500 votes were registered in 22 days. The total votes in this assembly are 1,00,000. This means that 5.5 per cent of the votes were registered in the last 22 days, which indicates some irregularities. There are issues with these applications," Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the Election Commissioners, on Thursday. (ANI)

