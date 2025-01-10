Gandhinagar, January 10: A notice has been served to a woman by the Gujarat High Court after she obtained a divorce through a family court, claiming cruelty due to her husband's sister's inter-caste marriage, which was kept secret from her. Married in 2018, the couple's relationship deteriorated when the wife discovered that her sister-in-law had married outside their caste, an issue she found unacceptable, leading her to leave her marital home just two days later.

The couple faced difficulties when the wife learned that her husband had a third sister who married outside their caste, something he had never mentioned. This information came to light only when she met the sister at the wedding. Feeling betrayed, she left her marital home just two days later. In 2020, she filed for divorce in Bhavnagar family court, accusing her husband of cruelty for hiding this key detail. She also claimed that he filed a police complaint, alleging threats from her family, and sent it to her workplace, adding to the strain. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Suffers Severe Bleeding During Sex in Navsari District, Dies After Boyfriend Searches for Remedies Online.

In response, the husband filed a suit seeking the restoration of conjugal rights. However, on September 30, 2024, the Bhavnagar family court rejected his plea and granted the wife’s request for a divorce. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the husband challenged the decision in the High Court. Gujarat: Man Offers Chocolate to Estranged Wife During Divorce Case Hearing in Surat’s Family Court on Valentine’s Day, Then This Happened.

After issuing a notice to the wife, the Gujarat High Court has scheduled a joint hearing for both appeals on January 20, 2025. This upcoming hearing will address the husband’s appeal against the family court’s judgment and the wife’s divorce request.

