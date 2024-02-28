Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): After a newspaper advertisement by the Tamil Nadu government allegedly showed a 'Chinese rocket', state BJP chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of having allegiance towards China and said that they wanted to stop a rocket launching facility from coming up in the state.

"DMK wants to stop the rocket-launching facility from coming here. And for that, they are going to any lengths to please their masters," Annamalai told ANI.

"On the day when the Prime Minister is on our Tamil soil and proudly he has laid the foundation stone for India's second rocket launching facility from the southern part of Tamil Nadu, a DMK minister gives out a paper ad with a Chinese rocket in the background. Kanimozhi, who is a senior MP, defends it, saying, What is wrong with having a Chinese picture? They are not our enemies," he added.

Earlier in the day, while defending the newspaper advertisement, Kanimozhi said, "I don't know from where the person who did the artwork found this picture. I don't think India has declared China an enemy country. I have seen that the Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. Just because you do not want to accept the truth, you are finding reasons to divert the issue."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized the DMK government over the newspaper advertisement while he was addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

"DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now that they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK is 'not ready' to accept India's progress in the space sector.

"They are not ready to accept India's progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in them. They did not want to present India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it's high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds," PM Modi said. (ANI)

